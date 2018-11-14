Olympic champion Edwin Moses has sent a letter to leaders of the World Anti-Doping Agency, asking for an investigation into the culture at WADA that would expand beyond the athletes' representative Beckie Scott's claim that she was bullied at a recent meeting.

The Associated Press obtained the letter that Moses, who serves as chair of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, emailed to WADA president Craig Reedie and director general Olivier Niggli as they prepared for their executive meetings Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Moses is asking for an independent investigation into whether WADA fosters an environment that puts the interests of clean sport first.

Scott described being bullied at a WADA meeting in September at which executives reinstated Russia's suspended anti-doping agency. Scott had resigned from the committee that approved the recommendation.

WADA is reviewing what happened at the September meeting. Officials there did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment from AP.

