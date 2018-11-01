  1. Home
Second annual 'Taiwan Mobile Ladies Open' takes place in New Taipei

Telecom company Taiwan Mobile is offering NT$5 million for the winners prize this year

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/14 11:58
(Image from Taiwan Mobile)

(Image from Taiwan Mobile)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Telecom company Taiwan Mobile (台灣大哥大) is hosting the second annual “Taiwan Mobile Ladies Open” on Nov. 14.

For this year’s competition, being held at the Tonghwa Golf and Country Club in New Taipei, the company has decided to increase the total prize money for the champion from NT$3 million (US$97,000) to NT$5 million (US$162,000).

This year there are nearly 100 golfers from seven countries participating in the tournament including Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, the U.S., China, and Singapore.

Last year’s winner, Thai golfer Ploychompoo Wirairungrueng has returned to defend her title for the tournament’s second year.

Also participating in this year’s competition are Taiwanese golfers Liu Yi-zhen (劉依貞), teenager Hou Yu-chiang (侯羽薔), Lee Min (李旻), Lee Hsin (李欣) and Chen Si-Han (陳思涵).

The CEO of Taiwan Mobile, James Jeng (鄭俊卿) said that after the success of the first tournament last year, which was widely praised, that the company was happy to host the event again, reports Liberty Times.

Taiwan Mobile hopes to make the tournament a regular fixture for LPGA athletes touring in Asia.

Taiwan Mobile was a sponsor for Hsu Wei-ling(徐薇淩), who recently finished sixth in the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship this past October.
golf
Taiwan Mobile
Taiwan Mobile Ladies Open
LPGA

