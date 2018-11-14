TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States has always been the first choice for Taiwanese students when it comes to studying abroad, and according to the latest official data, the number of Taiwanese students enrolling in U.S. institutions has increased for a third consecutive year.

The 2018 Open Doors Report released on Tuesday, Nov. 13 shows that there were 22,454 Taiwanese students pursing tertiary education in the United States during the 2017-2018 academic year, an increase of 4.4 percent compared to the previous year.

In addition, Taiwan has been the seventh-largest source of international students in the United States for four years in a row, following China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Vietnam.

The majority of Taiwanese students go to the the United States for a master’s degree, with the number surpassing 40 percent of the total figure, the report states.

The number of Taiwanese students enrolling in U.S. university or college bachelor degree programs accounts for 31 percent, an increase of seven percent over the prior year.

Additionally, 20 percent of Taiwanese students in the United States undertook optional practical training (OPT) programs, which saw an increase of 6.5 percent compared to the previous year.

There is also growth in the amount of U.S. students studying in Taiwan. During the 2016-2017 academic year, a total of 1,002 U.S. students were enrolled in universities in Taiwan, surpassing the 1,000 threshold for the first time and showing that academic exchanges between the two nations are growing.

According to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the Open Doors Report is compiled and published annually by the Institute of International Education (IIE) in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

It is a comprehensive information resource on international students at higher education institutions in the United States, and on U.S. students studying abroad for academic credit at colleges or universities, added AIT.