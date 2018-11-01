TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The Taiwan External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA) has reported a positive growth for Taiwan’s bicycle manufacturing industry this year.



From January to September in 2018, the value of Taiwan’s bicycle exports was approximately US$1.09 billion, which represents an increase of 14.93 percent over the same period for the previous year.



According to a report at Bike Europe, the total number of bicycles exported from Taiwan during this period numbered 1.65 million units.

This includes a remarkable increase in the number of e-bikes this year, with sales of individual e-bikes numbering 195,0000, a spike 47.93 percent over the sales numbers of January to September 2017, with a corresponding increase in export value of 51.84 percent.



Vice President Chen Chien-jen remarked that “Taiwan plays an active role in cycling’s global supply chain. The export value of bike components and complete bikes combined has exceeded US$2.5bn (2.2 billion euro) from January to September this year.”

However, despite industry growth, trade shows for Taiwan’s bicycle industry in 2018 have reported substantial declines in attendance of overseas visitors this year. Taipei Cycle 2018 reported 4,932 overseas visitors, while Taipei Cycle 2017 reported 8,258.

Bike Europe suggests this may be due to the dates of the Taipei Cycle show in late October, and the Taichung Bike Week trade event in late September being scheduled too far apart for participants to attend both events.



Taipei Cycle reports that this year’s Taipei Cycle show from Oct. 30 to Nov.3 saw over 120 first time exhibitors.



A Taipei Cycle Demo Day successfully attracted 25 companies from 6 countries “with nearly 1,000 buyers and the general public test riding new models of bicycles from over 40 brands,” reports Taipei Cycle.



TAITRA and the Taiwan Bicycle Association are optimistic that Taipei Cycle 2019, which is being scheduled earlier in the year, will prove even more successful.

The Taipei Cycle 2019 trade show is set to take place March 27 to March 30 at Nangang Exhibition Hall.