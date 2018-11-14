|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|17
|12
|4
|1
|25
|63
|48
|Toronto
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|58
|46
|Boston
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|53
|41
|Montreal
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|58
|55
|Buffalo
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|53
|52
|Florida
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|49
|46
|Ottawa
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|62
|76
|Detroit
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|60
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|58
|59
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|54
|44
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|52
|55
|Philadelphia
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|58
|62
|Carolina
|18
|8
|7
|3
|19
|50
|54
|Pittsburgh
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|53
|51
|Washington
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|54
|56
|New Jersey
|16
|7
|8
|1
|15
|49
|56
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|17
|13
|3
|1
|27
|57
|37
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|4
|2
|24
|54
|44
|Winnipeg
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|51
|42
|Dallas
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|51
|50
|Colorado
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|59
|50
|Chicago
|18
|6
|8
|4
|16
|51
|67
|St. Louis
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|52
|51
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|63
|69
|Calgary
|18
|10
|7
|1
|21
|56
|56
|San Jose
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|56
|55
|Anaheim
|19
|8
|8
|3
|19
|44
|54
|Arizona
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|45
|39
|Edmonton
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|46
|54
|Vegas
|18
|7
|10
|1
|15
|44
|54
|Los Angeles
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|33
|50
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Carolina 3, Chicago 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, Vancouver 1
Columbus 2, Dallas 1
Anaheim 2, Nashville 1, SO
|Tuesday's Games
New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2
Florida 2, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.