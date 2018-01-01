  1. Home
Northeastern monsoon to bring showers today, new cold front coming to Taiwan Saturday   

  225
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/14 10:12
CWB satellite map.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that the northeast monsoon will continue to affect Taiwan today, bringing scattered showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, while a new weather front is anticipated to bring colder temperatures by Saturday. 

The CWB said the lowest temperature recorded this morning among Taiwan's metropolitan areas was 18.2 degrees Celsius in Chiayi. The weather bureau predicts that the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies and scattered showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, while temperatures will be cooler in the mornings and evenings. 

Low temperatures across the country today will range between 19 to 21 degrees and highs in northern Taiwan will range between 23 to 26 degrees. High temperatures in central and southern Taiwan will climb to 30 degrees, and the temperature fluctuation between day and night will also be great. 

Due to the intensification of northeastern winds, strong wind gusts up to level 8 and 9 were observed by the CWB in eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), Chiayi, the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. The strong winds have improved diffusion conditions for air pollution, with the AQI in most of Taiwan rated as "good" or "moderate" and only Kaohsiung flashing an orange alert for air that is "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), said that the next wave of change will be Sunday (Nov. 18), when a weak front will pass through northern Taiwan bringing slightly more moisture.

This front will last for several days until next Wednesday (Nov. 21) and Thursday (Nov. 22). By then, the lows in northern Taiwan will dip to 18 or 19 degrees.
weather forecast
northeast monsoon
monsoon
cold front

