UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Iraq says the new government plans to intensify efforts to uproot cells of the Islamic State extremist group and introduce "robust measures" to achieve sustainable security throughout the country.

Jan Kubis told the Security Council on Tuesday there are almost daily reports of the arrest or elimination of the militant group's "terrorists, their leaders, sleeper cells and hideouts."

Iraq declared victory over IS last year, but the group continues to carry out scattered attacks, particularly in the north. The extremists have lost virtually all the territory they once ruled in Syria and Iraq, but still control small, remote pockets in eastern Syria along the border.

Kubis says Iraq has responded to IS movements to the border by deploying thousands of troops on its side.