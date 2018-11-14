MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say that a hospital and a medical office building are on lockdown and that they are investigating a report of an active shooter.

A police dispatcher in Medina (meh-DYE'-nuh) says officials have not received any reports of injuries.

Officers have responded to the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, southwest of Cleveland.

The Cleveland Clinic says in a tweet that police are responding to a potential active shooter situation in a medical office building. It says the building and hospital are on lockdown.