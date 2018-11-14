The facade of an apartment building shows damage after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza , in the southern Israeli city
Palestinians survey a destroyed residential building hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Officials assess the damage to a house after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli city o
A man injured in an apartment building hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza, is bandaged in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon,
The interior apartment building sits destroyed after being hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza, in the southern Israeli city of A
ASHKELON, Israel (AP) — Shocked residents in southern Israel are demanding the government restore calm after a rocket fired from Gaza slammed into an apartment building, killing a Palestinian man and critically wounding two Israeli women.
But after three wars in the last 10 years and several smaller outbursts of fighting, few see any solutions to the conflict. The fighting that broke out Monday may wind down if an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire takes hold, but no one expects the calm to last.
In Hamas-ruled Gaza, residents also live in fear when the fighting breaks out, and have nowhere to go in the tiny, blockaded territory.