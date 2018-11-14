MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has given coach Santiago Solari a permanent contract until June 2021.

Solari was appointed as the interim coach two weeks ago to replace the fired Julen Lopetegui and has led the team to four straight victories, putting it back on track in the Spanish league and the Champions League.

The 42-year-old Solari is a former Argentina international who played for Real Madrid between 2000 and 2005. He had previously coached Madrid's "B'' team.

