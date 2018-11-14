CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have a starting lineup wearing street clothes.

Forwards Kyle Korver and Cedi Osman will miss Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets, meaning Cleveland is without five rotational players in a season that has quickly gone from bad to worse.

The 37-year-old Korver has been slowed by foot soreness that has bothered him the past two seasons, while Osman will miss his second straight game with back spasms.

The Cavaliers already are missing All-Star forward Kevin Love (foot surgery), starting point guard George Hill (hamstring) and forward Sam Dekker (ankle).

At 1-11, Cleveland has the NBA's worst record and already has endured a coaching change and other off-the-court drama.

The Cavaliers lost to the Hornets by 32 points on Nov. 3, but they've played much better since, losing their past three games by 12 combined points.

___

