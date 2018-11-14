The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 11, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

7. NBA 2K19, 2K

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

10. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Fire Balls 3D,Voodoo

2. Swing Star,Good Job Games

3. Stickman Hook, MADBOX

4. TikTok - Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Find Differences: Detective,Fastone Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate. Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. XtraMath, XtraMath

7. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. NBA 2K19, 2K

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Swing Star, Good Job Games

2. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

3. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

4. Fire Balls 3D, Voodoo

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Helix Jump, Voodoo

8. Spinner.io, Good Job Games

9. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

10. Flip Trickster, Lion Studios

