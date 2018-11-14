  1. Home
Czech government to face no-confidence vote over PM scandal

By  Associated Press
2018/11/14 00:24
PRAGUE (AP) — The coalition government of the Czech prime minister will face a no-confidence vote proposed by the opposition amid allegations that Andrej Babis' son was deliberately kept abroad to avoid being questioned about the leader's fraud charges.

Babis said Tuesday that his son, who now lives in Switzerland, went to Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, on his own will. But online news portal Seznam News said Andrej Babis Jnr. told its reporters he had been taken there involuntarily.

Babis and his family are wanted for questioning over accusations that he misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son.

The date for the vote has not yet been set.

Babis' coalition partners, the Social Democrats have demanded explanations.