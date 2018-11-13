BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's prime minister dismissed suggestions from the president that the country is not prepared to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1.

Premier Viorica Dancila said Tuesday: "I assure you that Romania is ready... logistically and from an organizational point of view."

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis said Romania was "totally unprepared" to take over the six-month leadership of the EU.

Dancila, a little-known politician became premier in January, but has little executive power. Liviu Dragnea, the chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party basically runs the government but can't be prime minister because of a conviction for vote-rigging.

The European Parliament passed a resolution Tuesday saying it was "deeply concerned" about Romania's reforms to the judiciary and the country's fight against corruption.