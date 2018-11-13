PARIS (AP) — Lucas Pouille will lead France in the Davis Cup final against Croatia this month as the hosts bid to win successive titles.

Pouille was picked by captain Yannick Noah on Tuesday alongside Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Jeremy Chardy, Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Pouille wrapped up France's 10th Davis Cup title last year by winning the decisive point against Belgium in the final.

France's top player, Richard Gasquet, announced his withdrawal on Monday because of a groin injury.

The final will be on clay at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille from Nov. 23-25 under a retractable roof.



