TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Taiwanese double team upset No. 1 seed at the WTA 125K series OCE Taipei Open on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s Liang En-shuo and Lee Ya-hsuan beat Japan’s Nao Hibina and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia in the first round of the doubles competition.

It's the first time Liang and Lee teamed up for a doubles event, and they didn’t even practice together before, reports said. The Taiwanese duo came back from a 0-2 deficit in the beginning to win the first set, 6-4, and then sealed the victory by cruising to a 6-2 win in the second set.

The top international women tennis event in Taiwan was first upgraded from a top-tier ITF Women’s Circuit events to a WTA 125K Series event in 2012. With US$115,000 in on-site prize money, WTA 125K Series events award the champion 160 ranking points.

This year the WTA 125K Series event will last from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18.