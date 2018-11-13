  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese team upsets No. 1 seed at WTA 125K series OCE Open

A Taiwanese double team upset No. 1 seed at the WTA 125K series OCE Taipei Open on Tuesday

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/13 21:49
(photo from the event's official website: http://www.oecopen.com/index.php)

(photo from the event's official website: http://www.oecopen.com/index.php)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Taiwanese double team upset No. 1 seed at the WTA 125K series OCE Taipei Open on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s Liang En-shuo and Lee Ya-hsuan beat Japan’s Nao Hibina and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia in the first round of the doubles competition.

It's the first time Liang and Lee teamed up for a doubles event, and they didn’t even practice together before, reports said. The Taiwanese duo came back from a 0-2 deficit in the beginning to win the first set, 6-4, and then sealed the victory by cruising to a 6-2 win in the second set.  

The top international women tennis event in Taiwan was first upgraded from a top-tier ITF Women’s Circuit events to a WTA 125K Series event in 2012. With US$115,000 in on-site prize money, WTA 125K Series events award the champion 160 ranking points.

This year the WTA 125K Series event will last from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18.

 

 
OCE Taipei Open
WTA 125K series

RELATED ARTICLES

Hsieh sisters wins Hawaii Open Women Doubles champion title
Hsieh sisters wins Hawaii Open Women Doubles champion title
2017/11/27 12:33
Chang ends runner-up in both singles and doubles of OEC Taipei WTA 125K Series
Chang ends runner-up in both singles and doubles of OEC Taipei WTA 125K Series
2016/11/21 14:58
WTA 125K Series Taipei 2016 to feature past champions
WTA 125K Series Taipei 2016 to feature past champions
2016/10/30 16:34