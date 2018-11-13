Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday said that he had been prohibited from boarding a flight from Moscow' Domodedovo airport to Frankfurt that morning. Navalny planned to continue on to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg. The ECHR is expected to hand down a ruling on the legality of Navalny's numerous detentions in his home country and whether these were politically motivated.

Navalny took to Twitter to report the incident early Tuesday, writing: "Border guards are saying that I'm not allowed to leave Russia. There is some kind of letter that says I am prohibited from leaving, but there is no explanation why." The opposition politician says he was told his passport was confiscated for "special screening." Authorities say a court bailiff's ruling bars him from leaving. According to the Federal Bailiff's Service, Navalny owes 2.1 million rubles (over €27,000 / $30,370) in the Kirov Oblast, a sum that means he is barred from leaving the country. The politician's Anti-corruption Foundation (ACF) intends to appeal the decision.

Navalny wrote that he was planning to attend the ECHR hearing ahead of its Thursday ruling. Should the court find Navalny's detentions were politically motivated it would pose a potentially embarrassing situation for the Kremlin.

A victim of political persecution

The 42-year-old has harangued Russian leaders, especially President Vladimir Putin, with accusations of corruption and abuse of power. For example, an investigation into Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's luxury lifestyle carried out by Navalny's Anti-corruption Foundation went viral on YouTube last year.

Navalny, who has been arrested for a number of crimes, including organizing and participating in political demonstrations, was most recently barred from running against Putin in Russian presidential elections in March due to a prior conviction. Navalny has claimed that conviction, too, was politically motivated and had no legal justification.

International observers, such as the rights group Amnesty International, have long argued that Navalny is the victim of political persecution and that he is not a criminal. Famed for his staunch anti-corruption activities, political rallies and effective social media presence, younger Russians make up a large chunk of his following. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned young people about being taken in by Navalny in the past and has also arrested a large number of youths attending his rallies.

js/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

