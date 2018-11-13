TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 14th Dalai Lama told NHK, one of Japan’s largest TV broadcasters, during his current visit to Japan that there are many ways of selecting his successor and therefore there are many possibilities regarding the succession issue, media reports said.

The Dalai Lama told the Japanese news outlet that traditionally after a Dalai Lama died, his reincarnation would be found. The Dalai Lama said that in addition to the tradition, he can also try to pass the baton to a highly regarded monk, or appoint a new Dalai Lama, adding that he will not insist on following the reincarnation tradition, reports said.

On the issue of the relations between Tibet and China, the Dalai Lama told NHK that China’s effort to suppress Tibet has apparently failed after 70 years. However, he emphasized that even though he will not seek the independence of Tibet, he hopes China will take a practical attitude toward Tibet and improve the bilateral relations through dialogues, according to reports.

Nevertheless, the Chinese government has said that it will insist on following the tradition and find the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation. The insistence has been seen by the outside world as one of the Chinese government’s ways of continuing to control Tibet by putting a figurehead in the territory, reports said.