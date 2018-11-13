Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;25;A morning shower;31;26;WSW;13;75%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, less humid;30;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;NE;12;51%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;19;9;Occasional rain;16;5;NNE;14;77%;67%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;22;15;Periods of sun;21;15;ESE;13;59%;26%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;13;6;Mostly cloudy;12;4;SSE;17;87%;2%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;5;-4;Partly sunny;1;-6;ENE;6;86%;7%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with some sun;10;-1;Clouds and sun, cold;8;0;E;10;28%;15%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-7;-11;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-15;SW;13;83%;15%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Strong thunderstorms;35;21;Showers and t-storms;26;16;SSE;17;71%;62%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;12;Partly sunny;18;11;N;16;59%;59%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;21;13;A shower;21;13;ENE;17;73%;57%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and delightful;22;11;A p.m. shower or two;21;13;E;8;69%;78%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;32;24;Heavy a.m. showers;28;24;SW;7;82%;75%;4

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun;30;15;Partly sunny;30;17;NE;10;35%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy and very warm;35;26;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;WSW;8;67%;79%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Variable cloudiness;22;14;Rain and drizzle;19;14;NE;17;87%;82%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;13;5;Partly sunny, mild;14;5;NNE;8;69%;28%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, mild;18;7;Clouds and sun;16;5;NNW;13;58%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Partly sunny;11;4;S;9;74%;14%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;9;Cloudy, p.m. showers;21;10;S;7;67%;86%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;19;N;9;72%;66%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;13;5;Mostly sunny;12;1;N;10;73%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;12;6;Partly sunny;13;6;SSE;9;77%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds;12;5;Partly sunny;13;4;E;5;59%;68%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;16;7;Mostly sunny;14;2;N;12;62%;4%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;16;Sunny and beautiful;26;17;W;21;53%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;31;19;A morning t-storm;30;19;NW;7;42%;71%;7

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sunshine;15;8;Spotty showers;16;8;NNE;13;68%;62%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;25;16;Nice with some sun;23;15;NNW;11;52%;44%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;23;16;Sunny and nice;23;15;SSE;20;68%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;E;6;67%;55%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;24;High clouds;31;25;N;20;69%;71%;3

Chicago, United States;Very cold;-1;-6;Sunny, but cold;2;-2;SE;9;43%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;31;24;A passing shower;30;25;WNW;9;73%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;10;7;Clouds and sun;10;6;SW;10;79%;32%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;23;Partly sunny;27;23;N;16;73%;2%;4

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;6;-3;Variable cloudiness;8;-2;NNW;10;42%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;34;22;An afternoon shower;33;23;SE;13;69%;53%;11

Delhi, India;A shower in the a.m.;29;17;Fog with hazy sun;29;15;NE;6;64%;7%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;8;-3;Partly sunny, milder;14;0;SW;8;40%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;19;Hazy sunshine;30;19;NE;8;61%;2%;3

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;8;63%;61%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;12;11;A little rain;14;9;S;26;82%;67%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, cool;13;2;Clouds and sun, cool;11;0;NNE;9;45%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy;19;16;Showers around;20;16;E;29;81%;86%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;27;23;Spotty showers;29;24;SE;12;81%;72%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;29;10;Sunny and nice;29;11;ENE;11;22%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;21;E;10;66%;78%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;6;4;Rather cloudy;6;3;WNW;10;96%;13%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;SE;10;64%;30%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunshine and humid;27;22;E;20;66%;42%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;20;Nice with some sun;29;21;N;5;57%;23%;5

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;32;15;Partly sunny;32;16;NE;9;34%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;22;12;A little a.m. rain;21;9;NNE;7;73%;66%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;16;10;Low clouds;12;9;NE;14;58%;63%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Showers around;33;25;WSW;14;67%;70%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;32;25;A t-storm around;30;22;NNE;11;66%;76%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;33;16;A t-storm in spots;33;16;NNE;9;26%;41%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;17;3;Brilliant sunshine;15;-1;N;6;35%;3%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Fog this afternoon;31;20;Hazy sun, less humid;34;20;ENE;9;36%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;A t-storm in spots;22;7;SSW;8;67%;43%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;36;20;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;N;23;11%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Chilly with sunshine;2;-4;Cloudy, p.m. snow;1;0;SSE;15;80%;93%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower or t-storm;32;24;NNW;6;63%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;23;A morning shower;29;23;W;9;75%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;Hazy sun;31;20;SSW;7;55%;1%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;6;82%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;18;3;Showers and t-storms;17;6;SE;13;44%;89%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray shower;31;26;SW;9;74%;51%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;21;17;Clouds and sun;21;17;S;13;76%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;18;10;Brilliant sunshine;20;12;NNE;8;82%;36%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;14;9;Decreasing clouds;14;9;S;14;78%;7%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;26;12;Sunshine;26;12;NNE;7;19%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;A t-storm around;30;25;WNW;10;75%;64%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;20;7;Partly sunny;18;10;E;6;69%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;NW;8;65%;7%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;35;26;WSW;9;66%;54%;5

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;31;25;Mostly cloudy;33;26;E;11;60%;33%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;31;17;A little a.m. rain;19;11;SSW;12;71%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;21;8;A shower in the p.m.;16;7;N;7;58%;80%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Some sun, a t-storm;30;25;NE;25;75%;80%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;4;1;Periods of rain;6;1;NNW;13;89%;84%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;10;73%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;25;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;17;WSW;29;58%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Wet snow;2;-11;Mostly sunny, colder;-4;-10;WNW;25;50%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-2;-5;Cloudy;0;-2;S;16;44%;14%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;21;Hazy sun;32;22;N;12;60%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;14;A t-storm in spots;26;14;NE;16;55%;64%;8

New York, United States;Rain this morning;11;1;Partly sunny, colder;4;-2;N;35;42%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;NNW;12;49%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-8;-9;Low clouds;-7;-8;SSW;22;89%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;15;9;N;17;56%;7%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;8;3;Rain and drizzle;7;6;S;5;90%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;2;-10;Partly sunny, colder;-5;-11;WNW;24;53%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;27;NW;11;80%;80%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NW;8;84%;76%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;E;13;79%;92%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;14;5;Mostly sunny;14;7;SE;8;78%;1%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly sunny;28;18;SSE;17;45%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;34;25;A morning shower;33;25;ESE;8;65%;63%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny;34;25;SSE;26;59%;15%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;22;A shower or t-storm;33;23;ESE;7;57%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;12;4;Partly sunny;10;1;SE;6;69%;5%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;14;-1;Plenty of sun;14;0;NNW;5;67%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;13;Downpours;20;11;N;12;72%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Mostly sunny;19;12;SSE;8;77%;27%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;25;Showers around;30;25;ESE;16;66%;70%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;4;1;A morning shower;4;1;SE;12;85%;77%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;9;5;Mostly cloudy;8;3;WNW;6;95%;67%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;High clouds;30;22;Clouds and sun;32;25;N;9;60%;7%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;25;17;Clearing;29;16;SSE;24;54%;12%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;20;8;NE;7;77%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain;7;4;Low clouds;6;3;WNW;7;85%;33%;0

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sun and smoky;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;WSW;9;40%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;11;70%;66%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;29;25;Heavy showers;30;26;ESE;18;82%;86%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;26;19;Partly sunny;25;19;N;17;79%;8%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;25;4;Sunny and nice;25;6;ENE;7;19%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;21;9;Warmer;28;10;WSW;8;25%;9%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;Thunderstorms;27;23;E;9;88%;88%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;ESE;10;75%;38%;3

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;13;9;Spotty showers;12;10;S;15;88%;76%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;16;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;N;5;63%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Sun and clouds;18;13;ENE;13;57%;5%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;WNW;6;78%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;14;1;Showers around;14;3;W;12;69%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers, some heavy;29;25;Spotty showers;30;24;E;24;77%;88%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;9;5;Low clouds;8;5;SW;9;91%;18%;0

Sydney, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;26;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;N;17;64%;65%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, not as warm;24;20;Cloudy;24;20;E;16;65%;36%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;8;5;A little a.m. rain;7;4;WSW;8;86%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold with some sun;2;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;E;7;58%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A thick cloud cover;10;4;Rain and drizzle;7;3;SE;12;87%;96%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy with a shower;12;8;A morning shower;13;9;NE;10;57%;92%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Episodes of sunshine;25;17;A shower or two;23;16;SSW;10;61%;83%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Sunshine, pleasant;23;6;ENE;5;51%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;14;11;Clearing;15;9;NNE;16;56%;5%;2

Toronto, Canada;Some snow, colder;3;-3;Inc. clouds;0;-3;NE;16;63%;5%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;SE;9;58%;12%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;22;14;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;SSE;8;76%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-1;-21;Sunny and colder;-9;-23;WNW;12;58%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Afternoon rain;10;7;Periods of rain;11;8;SE;8;76%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;13;6;Sunny;12;1;NNW;9;67%;4%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm around;33;23;NNW;6;58%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;7;6;Showers around;7;3;NNW;13;79%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;14;6;Cooler;9;4;NW;18;91%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;12;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;14;N;12;66%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;31;23;Sun and some clouds;33;23;W;7;70%;33%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;11;3;A morning shower;9;5;NE;4;62%;72%;1

