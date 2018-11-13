BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian man was surprised to find 95,000 euros ($107,000) stashed inside a secondhand cupboard he'd bought — and promptly returned the money.

Adela Stanici told The Associated Press Tuesday that her husband had recently bought the cupboard from a popular online site. Days later, as she was making dinner, husband Samuel yelled that he'd found a metal box in the cupboard stuffed with 500-euro notes.

She said: "We were shocked. We couldn't sleep all night."

The husband traveled to the city where the owner lived. The man revealed the cupboard had belonged to his recently deceased father.

Stanici said the man, who requested anonymity, "had no idea" about the money.

She said he rewarded them for their honesty, without saying how much he gave them.