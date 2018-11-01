TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo Tuesday morning, United States Vice President Mike Pence emphasized that they shared the values of opposing authoritarian rule and aggression.

Pence’s stance against bullying by China was clear, according to comments by the Japanese media.

Close cooperation between the U.S. and Japan was necessary in dealing with Beijing, even when preparing for constructive talks with the communist country, the Central News Agency reported.

Issues on the table were China’s militarization of islands and rocks in the South China Sea and Beijing’s Belt Road Initiative which threatened to throw participating countries into crippling debt.

This month, all three countries would attend summit meetings by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Singapore and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Papua New Guinea.