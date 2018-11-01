TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This month’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit in Papua New Guinea is likely to issue a joint declaration in favor of free trade, in a move seen as a rebut to United States President Donald Trump’s policies, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported Tuesday.

The draft of the declaration, which the Japanese reporters claimed to have seen, would mention opposition to trade protectionism and to any measures distorting free trade, reports said.

The wording of the statement with its emphasis on free trade looked like an obvious rebuttal of President Trump’s policies, especially in connection with the recent trade war with China, Kyodo reported.

However, some smaller countries might be pushed into choosing sides in the trade conflict, leading to doubts about whether the statement could be maintained in its entirety.

In any event, the leaders of major trading nations would note the emergence of protectionism and the importance of the liberalization and effectiveness of free trade to global economic growth.

Taiwan will be represented at the November 17-18 summit in the Papua New Guinean capital of Port Moresby by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), while Washington is sending Vice President Mike Pence.