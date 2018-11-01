TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Currently filled with crowds for the five-day "Pokémon GO Safari Zone" event, Taiwan's southern city of Tainan is preparing to host the second annual LUCfest Music Festival which will kick off on Nov. 30.

"LUCfest, For Lucky People" (貴人散步音樂節) is a three-day weekend music festival taking place in the ancient capital city of Taiwan from Nov.30 to Dec.2., with a diverse combination of Asian music, artists, and creative activities. The event aims to provide a platform for independent Taiwanese artists to present their music as well as to introduce Tainan's appealing scenery and culture to visitors.

With more than 10 showcase performances and six different stages around the city, 60 Taiwanese and international musicians will perform at the festival. Apart from performances, eight professional music forums will also be held during the festival with titles like"Global touring" and "Asian music market."

The full lineup includes some renowned Taiwanese musicians, including a two-time winner at at Golden Melody Awards -- EggPlantEgg, indie band -- 88balaz, former lead vocalist of F.I.R pop-rock band – Faye, Manic Sheep, Go Go Machine Orchestra, Paige Su, and many others.

Along with local musicians, LUCfest will also feature artists from other countries, such as South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Spain.

Event tickets can be purchased online via KKTIX with two options available. A ticket for Festival Three Day Pass costs NT$1,000 and includes access to all the concerts; whereas a Pro Three Day Pass for NT$1,500 provides access to not just concerts, but also to the conferences and delegate databases.

Additionally, a total of 29 buildings with special architectural traits will be open for public access exclusively during the three-day event, in an effort to encourage people to explore the city's unique history and lifestyle.

For additional details of the event, check out the official website of LUCfest 2018 or its Facebook Page.