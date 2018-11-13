  1. Home
President Tsai promises more resources to nurture cyber security experts in Taiwan

If critical information infrastructure in Taiwan cannot be protected, the security of the nation will be under dire threat: President Tsai

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/13 16:27
President Tsai Ing-wen meets with two Taiwanese teams that participated in August in the DEF CON on Nov. 13 (Source: CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seeing that Taiwan has become a prime target for cyberattacks and malicious hacking from abroad in recent years, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday vowed to continue nurturing experts in cyber security and reinforcing critical infrastructure protection in Taiwan.

“Only when we pursue these two directions simultaneously will we be able to catch up with the ever-evolving digital environment. It is also an inevitable path if we want to ensure national security,” said President Tsai.  

On Tuesday, the president met with two Taiwanese teams that participated in August in the DEF CON, one of the world’s largest hacker conventions, after which the Presidential Office released a statement. 

“Information security is national security,” said President Tsai, adding that if critical information infrastructure within the country cannot be protected, the security of the nation will be under dire threat. 

“While we are speaking at this moment, our critical information infrastructures and relative protective mechanisms are continually being attacked and menaced from abroad,” said the president. 

In the face of these severe challenges, President Tsai pledged to allocate more governmental resources to protect information infrastructure as well as foster talent specializing in cyber security. 

Praising the two teams, Team HITCON and Team BFS, which respectively got the third prize and 12th place in the final DEF CON competitions, as “the nation’s pride” that shined on international stage, the president said the teams’ outstanding performances have encouraged the government to continue pushing for cyber security-related curricula on campus.
information security
Tsai Ing-wen
DEF CON
cyberattacks

