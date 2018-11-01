TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Top U.S. and Chinese officials resumed trade talks via phone conference this past weekend ahead of President Trump’s expected meeting with Chairman Xi Jinping later this month in Argentina.



Reuters reports that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) had a phone conversation Friday evening (Nov. 9), but that their discussion yielded no significant breakthroughs.

Many observers are expressing hope that meetings between Trump and Xi at this year’s G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Nov. 30 – Dec. 1) will lead to some progress in ameliorating disputes over China’s economic policies.



However, other observers are much less optimistic. White House Advisor Peter Navarro in a talk on Friday offered scathing criticism of the Chinese government, declaring that Washington simply has “no trust” in its dealings with Beijing.



On Monday, Nov. 12 CNBC’s economic analyst Jim Cramer said that “(the U.S.) is at war against the Chinese, and it’s not over. And the war is not just trade.” Cramer said he does not expect any new deal to be reached between Washington and Beijing anytime soon.



Commenting on the tone of the address made by Navarro at the CSIS, Cramer said “That’s a speech that Reagan gave against the Soviet Union. And that didn’t end well for the Soviet Union.”



Like other analysts, Cramer suggests that the upcoming G20 Summit will be a very critical meeting for the future of both the United States and China, reports CNBC.



In addition to 10 percent tariffs already targeting US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports, the Trump administration is poised to increase the tariff rate from 10 percent to 25 percent on Jan. 1 if “China fails to address U.S. demands.”



The administration has also signaled its readiness to expand tariffs to cover the entire remaining portion of Chinese imports to the U.S., or an additional US$265 billion worth of goods, reports Reuters.



With such heavy penalties on the line for China, all eyes will be focused on the upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi in Argentina, in what may be Beijing’s last opportunity to persuade the U.S. government that they are ready and willing to change their ways.