An Israeli soldier walks by a house damaged by a missile fired from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Pa
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike hit Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV station in the Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. The station went off the air after the
An Israeli soldier stands near a burning bus after it was hit by a mortar shell fired from Gaza near the Israel Gaza border, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Is
Israeli firefighters work at the scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit in Sderot, Israel, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Israel's military says i
Black smoke rises as an Israeli airstrike hits a residential building in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Flares fired from Israeli forces light up the night sky in Gaza City, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, as the Israeli military launched fighter jets to strike "
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes on Gaza City, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Palestinian militants on Monday fired dozens of rockets and mortar shells
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes on Al-Rahma building in Gaza City, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Palestinian militants on Monday fired dozens of ro
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medical services say a man has been killed by a rocket that hit an apartment building in southern Israel and a woman was critically wounded.
Magen David Adom says the two were trapped in an apartment in Ashkelon that was struck by a rocket from Gaza early on Tuesday. It's the first casualty in Israel from the most intensive wave of attacks since the 2014 Gaza war.
Gaza militants pummeled Israel overnight with dozens of rockets and the Israeli military responded with strikes against militant targets in Gaza.
The military says there were some 370 launches from Gaza since the current round began on Monday afternoon. About 100 of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system.
Israel has struck more than 100 militant targets in Gaza.