TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Drinks maker Oceanic Beverage Co., Inc. (大西洋飲料) was recalling 2-liter bottles of Apple Sidra (蘋果西打) because part of its production had shown problems, reports said Tuesday.

The trademark yellow bottles containing the apple-flavored soda had been produced between July and September of this year, the company said, offering refunds to consumers bringing in the relevant receipts or the unopened PET bottles, the Central News Agency reported. Consumers who had already opened a bottle should contact the company’s consumer service department itself.

Oceanic Beverage attributed the issue to incomplete disinfection during the production process, according to CNA.

All 2-liter bottles leaving the factory from October 1 showed no problems, while the smaller 1.25-liter, 600-milliliter, 330-ml and 250-ml bottles had rolled off a different production line, the company said.

A consumer had complained about the quality of a bottle of carbonated drink to the health authorities, which contacted Ocean Beverage on Monday.