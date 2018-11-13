TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A video demonstrating mind-blowing magic tricks by Taiwanese magician Eric Chien (簡綸廷) has garnered more than 1.8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Oct. 26.

Eric Chien, who won the Grand Prix Close-up at the 2018 FISM World Championships of Magic taking place in Busan, South Korea, from July 9 through July 14, was the first Taiwanese and also the first Asian magician to have claimed the honor in the triennial competition dubbed the “Oscars of the Magic Circle” since the inception of the International Federation of Magic Societies (FISM) in 1948, reported Liberty Times.

In a six-minute act filmed at the Ace Assembly in Hong Kong, Chien shared what he called "his winning trick" in the prestigious magic convention earlier this year.

The stunt involved him fiddling around with a ribbon and playing cards, where he managed to change both the color of the cards and his vest several times with only the snap of his finger, in an impeccable performance that showcased his sleight of hand.

"I am really excited to share my FISM Act with everyone. I know you guys have been waiting for a while now,” said Chien in the description about the act. “Though winning FISM is a big accomplishment, it is also just the beginning for me. I've been behind the scenes for most of my magic career and it’s finally time for me to be on stage performing.”

The mind-boggling close-up of Eric's magic trick has drawn exclamatory comments from netizens:

“It was amazing!”

“It’s the best magic I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m totally speechless.”

“He is truly a magic genius.”