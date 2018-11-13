NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats are continuing to chalk up victories in midterm elections, giving the party opposing President Donald Trump more to cheer about than originally thought on election night.

The latest congressional seat to flip came with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema's win in Arizona's Senate race. In the House, Democrats have picked up at least 32 seats and lead in races for four more.

The overall results in the first nationwide election of the Trump presidency represent the Democratic Party's best midterm performance since 1974 when that year's midterm elections followed the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon's resignation.

Trump and his allies are discounting the Democratic victories, pointing to GOP successes in Republican-leaning states, particularly in Senate races the Democrats had hoped to win.