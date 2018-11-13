CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer says a police officer fatally shot an armed guard who was wearing a hat with "security" emblazoned across the front and holding a man down following a shooting inside a suburban Chicago bar.

Attorney Gregory Kulis, who represents the family of 26-year-old Jemel Roberson, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking more than $1 million. He says Roberson, who worked at the bar, was dressed in black but wearing the "security" hat.

Kulis says Roberson was holding down another man outside Manny's Blue Room in Robbins when the officer arrived and shot him.

Roberson was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital early Sunday following the shooting.

A Cook County sheriff's spokeswoman says four other people were shot and wounded.

Charges are pending against the man who investigators believe fired the initial shots during a dispute.