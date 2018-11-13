U.S. Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., smiles after her victory over Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Scott
U.S. Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., declares victory over Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Scottsdale, A
U.S. Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., declares victory over Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Scottsdale, A
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., goes over the rules in a television studio prior to a televised debate wi
U.S. Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks after being declared the winner over Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, Monday, Nov. 12,
U.S. Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks after being declared the winner over Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, Monday, Nov. 12,
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., goes over the rules in a television studio prior to a televised debate wit
An elections worker prepares ballots before inserting them into a counting machine at Pima County Elections in Tucson, Ariz., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
An elections worker examines a ballot before inserting it into a counting machine at Pima County Elections in Tucson, Ariz., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (
Kyrsten Sinema pulled off the Democratic Party's biggest win of the election by running as a centrist.
Her victory in the Arizona Senate race is a contrast to some other high-profile liberals who tried to turn red states like Georgia and Texas blue. Sinema became the victor over Republican Martha McSally on Monday after a slow count of mail-in ballots.
Sinema is an openly bisexual former Green Party activist who remade herself into a centrist.
She ran promising to be a nonpartisan problem-solver and hitting McSally over her vote to weaken protection for people with pre-existing medical conditions. She did not attack President Donald Trump and treaded lightly on immigration.
That's a volatile issue in Arizona with its growing, Democratic-leaning immigrant population.