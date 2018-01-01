TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- During Sunday's Singles Day sale, PChome, the leading domestic online retailer, saw its gross merchandise volume (GMV) increase by nearly six times and its average order volume (AOV) increase by 300 percent, according to the company.

PChome today announced the results of its sales on Singles Day (Nov. 11), including a nearly six fold increase of GMV and a 300 percent increase of AOV over last year. As Taiwanese shoppers rushed in to take advantage of discounted prices on Singles Day, total orders surged to 8 times the normal level.

Huang Shu-lin (黃淑琳) Head of Personal Store Operations pointed out that the goal of this year's Singles Day promotions was to "create the most favorable platform for consumers." For 11-straight days and on Nov. 11 itself, the site offered 24-hour delivery service, early bird and night owl discounts, buy one get one free deals, and heavy discounts for the best selling products.

With over 70 percent of its customers using its mobile shopping platform to make purchases, over 300 million items were ordered, one million of which were delivered within 24 hours. PChome said that the convenience of its mobile platform and the discounted prices offered, led to the nearly six fold increase in GMV over Singles Day, a new record high for the company.

PChome said the top selling products on its website during Singles Day were cosmetics, women's fashion, and food. In addition, as Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday is coming on Nov. 18, many Disney-related foods, dolls, and household items were particularly popular and sales have grown significantly.