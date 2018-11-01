  1. Home
One attempted suicide, one dead in car accident as election tension mounts in southern Taiwan 

Just 11 days left until the Taiwanese local elections of 2018 take place 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/13 13:40
Taiwanese voters going to the polls in a previous election.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the 2018 Taiwanese local elections are about to take place across the country, stress and misfortune have found some candidates with one attempting suicide and another one dying in a car accident in southern Taiwan.

In Pingtung City, Hsu I-Hsiang (許義翔), one of the candidates running for Xinxing village chief was found to have drunk herbicide at home by his son around 5 p.m. Nov. 12. He was immediately sent to the hospital for emergency treatment and remains in the emergency room at Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital. At his house, police found an opened bottle of paraquat, a highly toxic weed killer, according to CNA.

According to the police investigation, Hsu's suicide attempt was caused by the overload of personal pressure as the local election counts down to 11 days. His rival, the incumbent Fu Shih-Ying (傅士熒), expressed his remorse towards Hsu and on Tuesday, Nov. 13 announced that he would temporarily suspend active campaigning in light of the incident, reports said. 

Meanwhile, in Kaohsiung, a 67-year-old candidate named Hsieh Yu-Ying was hit by a motorcycle while setting up his campaign booth and was found lying unconscious on the ground on the evening of Nov. 11. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital due to severe head injuries. 
