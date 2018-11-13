TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with a foreign academic delegation on Tuesday and said that as a globally acknowledged innovator, Taiwan will continue to make contributions to science and technology, and maintain close ties with the international scientific community.

Twenty heads and representatives of academic institutes from 15 countries around the world, including the United States, Japan, France, and other European and Southeast Asian nations, took part in the 90th anniversary celebration of Taiwan’s top multidisciplinary research institute, Academia Sinica, on Monday.

The delegates were invited to meet with President Tsai and Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) at the Presidential Office on Tuesday morning.

Echoing her remarks at yesterday’s celebration, President Tsai said Taiwan hopes to maintain close connections and interactions with the international scientific community.

The president also pledged to seek more scientific cooperation with such New Southbound Policy-target countries as Singapore, India, Thailand, the Philippines, and Australia, and to further enrich the long-standing collaborative relationships with the United States, Japan, and European nations.

There are many outstanding Taiwanese scientists deeply involved in well-known international scientific initiatives and organizations, and they are “the best proof of Taiwan’s abundant research capability as well as an important global talent pool,” said President Tsai.

“Taiwan was even called a super innovator,” said the president, referring to the recently released Global Competitiveness Report, which ranked Taiwan as first in Asia and fourth in the world in the innovation capability category.

The president added that Taiwan will “perform even better” in the future and continue to advance science for the benefit of mankind. “We also hope to make even greater contributions to issues of global concern, such as energy conservation, carbon emissions reduction, sustainable energy, and artificial intelligence.”

C. Daniel Mote Jr., president of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and representative of the academic delegation, lauded President Tsai for showing “a great commitment” to Academia Sinica, which he considers “doesn’t happen many places you go.”

During the meeting, Vice President Chen was also honored with a certificate of his induction as a foreign associate of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. Chen was selected for the honor in 2017 but was unable to travel to Washington to receive the certificate.