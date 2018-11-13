TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A short film featuring local traits of the southern municipality of Pingtung debuted on Nov. 12 to mark the one hundred-day countdown to the 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival, one of the most important events in Taiwan.

The video clip presents multiple facets of life in Pingtung that “one hundred percent touch people’s heart,” including indigenously-grown roses, delicious red dragon fruit, professional fish ball making skills, high-quality cocoa beans, fresh seafood in traditional markets, and more.

While promoting the lantern fest, the clip sheds light on some of the characteristics Pingtung proudly boasts, such as its hospitality, aquatic products and agricultural produce, sound long-term care policies, and enthusiasm for sports, according to Pingtung County Government.

The 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival will be held in Pingtung between Feb. 19 and Mar. 3 next year, the first time for the significant cultural event to be taking place in southern Taiwan. The main lantern area will be located at Dapeng Bay (大鵬灣) in Donggang Township, the largest lagoon on the southwest coastline of the island.

The organizers of the event will also incorporate such elements as ocean, agriculture, tropics, and technology to illuminate the unique geographical landmark of Dapeng Bay, which houses the only moveable bridge in Taiwan.

More info can be found on the website of 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival.

(Photo/Pingtung County Government)