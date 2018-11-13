|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|6
|.571
|4½
|Boston
|7
|6
|.538
|5
|Brooklyn
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|New York
|4
|10
|.286
|8½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Orlando
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Miami
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Washington
|4
|9
|.308
|3
|Atlanta
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Indiana
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Detroit
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Chicago
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Cleveland
|1
|11
|.083
|8½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Memphis
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|New Orleans
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Dallas
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Denver
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Oklahoma City
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Utah
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Minnesota
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Sacramento
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Phoenix
|2
|10
|.167
|8½
___
|Sunday's Games
Charlotte 113, Detroit 103
Houston 115, Indiana 103
Orlando 115, New York 89
Milwaukee 121, Denver 114
Portland 100, Boston 94
L.A. Lakers 107, Atlanta 106
|Monday's Games
Washington 117, Orlando 109
New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.