National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/13 10:29
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 1 .923
Philadelphia 8 6 .571
Boston 7 6 .538 5
Brooklyn 6 7 .462 6
New York 4 10 .286
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 7 6 .538
Orlando 6 8 .429
Miami 5 7 .417
Washington 4 9 .308 3
Atlanta 3 10 .231 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 3 .769
Indiana 8 6 .571
Detroit 6 6 .500
Chicago 4 9 .308 6
Cleveland 1 11 .083
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 7 4 .636
Memphis 7 4 .636
New Orleans 6 6 .500
Houston 5 7 .417
Dallas 4 8 .333
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 10 3 .769
Denver 9 4 .692 1
Oklahoma City 7 5 .583
Utah 6 6 .500
Minnesota 4 9 .308 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 11 2 .846
L.A. Clippers 7 5 .583
L.A. Lakers 7 6 .538 4
Sacramento 7 6 .538 4
Phoenix 2 10 .167

___

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 113, Detroit 103

Houston 115, Indiana 103

Orlando 115, New York 89

Milwaukee 121, Denver 114

Portland 100, Boston 94

L.A. Lakers 107, Atlanta 106

Monday's Games

Washington 117, Orlando 109

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.