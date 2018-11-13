Taiwanese athlete Lin Wan-ting (林琬婷) took the bronze medal Monday in the women's under-46 kilogram division in the World Taekwondo President's Cup G2 Asian Region tournament in Taipei.



The medal win marked Lin's return to the podium after a series of lackluster performances by the Taiwanese, who have barely made it through the first rounds of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix events in Rome, Moscow and Taoyuan since June.



"My last medal was won at the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games," Lin said.



The 22-year-old said the victory was a relief for her after she had come away empty in the past six months since the intercollegiate games, held from the end of April through early May.



Now just one year into working toward her graduate degree at National Taiwan University of Sport, Lin said her studies have been hectic, leaving her little time for training.



The medal win Monday boosted her morale, she said, adding that her next goal would be to become a member of the national team for the 2019 Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy next year.



The 2018 World Taekwondo President's Cup G2 Asian Region is being held at the University of Taipei (Tianmu) Gymnasium until Tuesday.