Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou reclaims mantle as Taiwan’s richest person

Foxconn’s Terry Gou named Taiwan’s richest person for the first time since 2010

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/13 10:52
File photo: Terry Gou

File photo: Terry Gou (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Founder and Chairman of Foxconn Terry Gou was named Taiwan’s richest man, with estimated net worth totaling US$7.3 billion (NT$225.8 billion) according to Chinese-owned Forbes magazine.

Gou retook top spot for the first time since 2010, unseating brothers Daniel and Richard Tsai of Fubon Financial.

Forbes released their annual list of Taiwan’s 50 richest people on Nov. 12, with the list seeing 10 new entrants, and four people retaining their spot after periods of relegation.

The food, finance, and electronics sectors feature prominently throughout the list, with representatives of Taiwan’s biggest companies strongly represented.

Two women made the list in 2018; Lin Chang Su-O and Shirley Kao. The two tycoons both inherited significant portions of their wealth, according to Forbes.

Andre Koo Sr. of Chailease Holding is the youngest member of the list, at 51 years old. Koo was ranked No. 28, with an estimated net worth of US$1.44 billion.

Gou was named alongside fellow Taiwanese Tsai Ming-kai of MediaTek in the Harvard Business Review’s list of 100 best performing CEOs of 2018.
Rich Taiwanese
Foxconn
Hon Hai
Terry Gou

