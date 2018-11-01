TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The online accommodation booking service Agoda has announced a partnership with the multimedia and chat application LINE in Taiwan.



Under the new agreement, Agoda will serve as the only hotel booking service linked directly to LINE’s in-app travel service, LINE Travel. Taiwan based LINE users will be able to access Agoda's full range of accommodation services and book properties in Taiwan and abroad.



Users of LINE will be able to access Agoda accommodation booking services directly through LINE with their login account information. A sharing feature of the LINE Travel service will also allow users to easily share travel itineraries with LINE friends and chat groups.



According to TTR Weekly the new collaborative service is set to launch on Nov. 28. A rewards system has also been created, where users can acquire LINE points which they can use towards rebates and deals on Agoda bookings with select participating companies.

TTR Weekly quotes regional managing director for Agoda Spencer Low.

“Digitally savvy, mobile-first consumers in Taiwan increasingly turn to one-stop apps like LINE Travel, so we’re thrilled that through this partnership, LINE’s 19 plus million customers can access Agoda’s extensive range for properties including hotels, villas, hostels or Agoda homes, to plan their next trip. They can make direct bookings this way and also share itineraries with friends in their network.”

With the new partnership between LINE and Agoda, LINE users in Taiwan will find booking suitable accommodation for their travels easier than ever before.

(Image from Line Travel)