BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he's "100 percent confident" no wrongdoing will be found in pending ethics investigations that stirred speculation he could get ousted from President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

The former Montana congressman faces a number of ethics probes, including one involving dealings between a foundation Zinke created and the chairman of a major energy company.

Zinke told The Associated Press Monday he's spoken with Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly about the matter and they remain supportive.

Zinke says he's done nothing wrong and has been targeted by Democrats and "radical groups" opposed to the administration's pro-industry agenda.

Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona says lawmakers will launch their own investigations into Zinke when the party takes control of the House in January.