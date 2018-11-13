CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss more time than they initially anticipated because of a left elbow injury he suffered in the preseason.

Coach Fred Hoiberg says Markkanen will likely wind up missing nine to 11 weeks. The Bulls initially thought he would be out six to eight weeks after he was hurt in practice in late September.

Hoiberg says Markkanen still is experiencing some pain and is not shooting from long range. Speaking prior to the game against Dallas on Monday, he says the Bulls "need to make sure" Markkanen is 100 percent.

Guard Kris Dunn (sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee) has not started running on the court. He was hurt at Dallas on Oct. 22.

