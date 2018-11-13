WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--UEFA-FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY

MANCHESTER, England — Previously concluded Financial Fair Play cases could be reopened, UEFA warns, as evidence grows of Manchester City's attempts to disguise its source of income and spending. By Rob Harris. SENT: 870 words, photo.

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — The opening matches at the ATP Finals led to a debate over whether conditions at the O2 Arena were trickier than in past years. Novak Djokovic ends it. He dismisses John Isner in straight sets. Earlier, Alexander Zverev beats Marin Cilic in two tiebreakers. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SOC--INTERNATIONAL PREVIEW

The UEFA Nations League has plunged Germany into renewed crisis, provoked scenes of jubilation in Kosovo and Gibraltar, and set up what could be an exciting week of international soccer in a summer usually bereft of competition for European countries. The competition has reached its final set of qualifying matches. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 890 words, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-STURRIDGE CHARGED

LONDON — Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be facing a ban from football after being charged with breaching rules on betting. SENT: 220 words, photo.

RGU--IRELAND

DUBLIN — Jonathan Sexton supports Conor Murray's "smart" call not to make Ireland's showdown with the All Blacks this weekend his first match in five months. Sexton says they're also out to make history. SENT: 770 words, photo.

— RGU--WALES — Halfpenny concussed by Kerevi shoulder charge. SENT: 280 words, photo.

— RGU--JAPAN — Japan receiving under $18 a day on tour; England earning $32,000 per cap. SENT: 380 words, photo.

— RGU--FRANCE — France winger Penaud to miss Pumas test after ankle injury. SENT: 100 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-BENZEMA

MADRID — With four goals in four matches, Karim Benzema has been leading the way for Real Madrid in its successful run under interim coach Santiago Solari. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 560 words, photos.

HKN--CONCUSSION LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

The NHL and attorneys for retired players announce a tentative settlement worth $18.9 million in the biggest lawsuit brought against the league over concussions and other head injuries. The lawsuit involves more than 100 former players who accused the NHL of failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

FBN--GIANTS-49ERS

SANTA CLARA, California — Nick Mullens tries to build on his record-setting NFL debut in his second start as quarterback when the San Francisco 49ers host Eli Manning and the New York Giants. By Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 0115 GMT.

— SOC--FRANCE-INJURIES — Martial, Pogba, Lacazette latest injuries in France squad. SENT: 230 words, photos.

— SOC--GERMANY-INJURIES — Mark Uth, Julian Draxler drop out for Germany. SENT: 160 words, photo.

— SOC--BRAZIL-INJURIES — Injured Coutinho, Marcelo dropped for Brazil friendlies. SENT: 120 words, photo.

