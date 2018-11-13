THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators trying to understand why a gunman killed 12 people at a Southern California bar said Monday they have no new information to release.

Authorities have not shared what motive might have led Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former Marine, to snap last Wednesday night before killing himself.

Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow urged patience, noting large investigations take time.

Meanwhile, a federal official briefed on the investigation tells The Associated Press the gunman posted to social media at least twice during the shooting.

According to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, the posts were three minutes apart.

The first suggested the gunman killed because "life is boring so why not?" The second discusses his mental state.