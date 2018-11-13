  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/11/13 06:34
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 12 10 2 0 36 5 32
Liverpool 12 9 3 0 23 5 30
Chelsea 12 8 4 0 27 8 28
Tottenham 12 9 0 3 20 10 27
Arsenal 12 7 3 2 26 15 24
Bournemouth 12 6 2 4 21 16 20
Watford 12 6 2 4 17 14 20
Man United 12 6 2 4 20 21 20
Everton 12 5 4 3 19 15 19
Leicester 12 5 2 5 17 16 17
Wolverhampton 12 4 4 4 12 13 16
Brighton 12 4 2 6 13 18 14
West Ham 12 3 3 6 14 18 12
Newcastle 12 2 3 7 9 15 9
Burnley 12 2 3 7 12 25 9
Crystal Palace 12 2 2 8 8 17 8
Southampton 12 1 5 6 8 21 8
Cardiff 12 2 2 8 11 25 8
Huddersfield 12 1 4 7 6 22 7
Fulham 12 1 2 9 11 31 5
Saturday, Nov. 10

Cardiff 2, Brighton 1

Southampton 1, Watford 1

Newcastle 2, Bournemouth 1

Leicester 0, Burnley 0

Huddersfield 1, West Ham 1

Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham 1

Sunday, Nov. 11

Liverpool 2, Fulham 0

Chelsea 0, Everton 0

Arsenal 1, Wolverhampton 1

Man City 3, Man United 1

Saturday, Nov. 24

Watford vs. Liverpool 1500 GMT

Man United vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Brighton vs. Leicester 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Man City 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Tottenham vs. Chelsea 1730 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 25

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Huddersfield 1600 GMT

Monday, Nov. 26

Burnley vs. Newcastle 2000 GMT

Friday, Nov. 30

Cardiff vs. Wolverhampton 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 17 10 3 4 28 20 33
Middlesbrough 17 8 7 2 19 8 31
Leeds 17 8 6 3 29 17 30
Sheffield United 17 9 3 5 27 19 30
West Brom 17 8 4 5 37 25 28
Derby 17 8 4 5 25 20 28
Nottingham Forest 17 6 9 2 23 16 27
Swansea 17 7 5 5 19 13 26
Blackburn 17 6 8 3 20 21 26
QPR 17 8 2 7 18 22 26
Aston Villa 17 6 6 5 27 23 24
Birmingham 17 5 9 3 23 20 24
Bristol City 17 6 4 7 20 19 22
Stoke 17 5 7 5 19 20 22
Brentford 17 5 6 6 27 23 21
Wigan 17 6 2 9 19 26 20
Sheffield Wednesday 17 5 5 7 21 30 20
Preston 17 4 6 7 26 30 18
Rotherham 17 4 6 7 14 23 18
Reading 17 4 4 9 24 29 16
Millwall 17 4 4 9 22 29 16
Hull 17 4 4 9 16 24 16
Bolton 17 4 4 9 11 23 16
Ipswich 17 1 8 8 14 28 11
Friday, Nov. 9

Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday, Nov. 10

Bolton 0, Swansea 1

Norwich 4, Millwall 3

Blackburn 1, Rotherham 1

Reading 2, Ipswich 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Stoke 0

Middlesbrough 2, Wigan 0

QPR 3, Brentford 2

Bristol City 0, Preston 1

Derby 0, Aston Villa 3

Birmingham 3, Hull 3

West Brom 4, Leeds 1

Friday, Nov. 23

Ipswich vs. West Brom 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 24

Rotherham vs. Sheffield United 1230 GMT

Millwall vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Middlesbrough 1730 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 25

Aston Villa vs. Birmingham 1200 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton 1945 GMT

Hull vs. Norwich 1945 GMT

Leeds vs. Reading 1945 GMT

Rotherham vs. QPR 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Sheffield United 1945 GMT

Preston vs. Middlesbrough 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Ipswich vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT

Swansea vs. West Brom 1945 GMT

Wigan vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

Stoke vs. Derby 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 17 11 5 1 28 14 38
Sunderland 16 10 5 1 32 13 35
Peterborough 17 10 3 4 33 22 33
Barnsley 16 9 4 3 29 14 31
Luton Town 17 8 5 4 27 19 29
Charlton 17 8 4 5 26 20 28
Accrington Stanley 17 7 7 3 21 19 28
Coventry 17 8 4 5 20 18 28
Blackpool 16 6 7 3 18 15 25
Doncaster 17 7 4 6 25 24 25
Walsall 17 7 4 6 19 24 25
Fleetwood Town 17 6 5 6 24 19 23
Southend 17 7 2 8 21 22 23
Burton Albion 16 6 3 7 22 22 21
Wycombe 17 5 6 6 23 24 21
Rochdale 17 5 5 7 22 31 20
Gillingham 17 5 3 9 26 29 18
Shrewsbury 17 4 6 7 16 20 18
Scunthorpe 17 4 6 7 26 37 18
Bristol Rovers 17 4 5 8 14 14 17
Oxford United 17 3 6 8 20 27 15
Plymouth 17 3 4 10 18 29 13
AFC Wimbledon 17 3 2 12 11 26 11
Bradford 17 3 1 13 12 31 10
Tuesday, Nov. 6

Gillingham 0, Blackpool 1

Walsall 0, Charlton 2

Saturday, Nov. 17

Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1200 GMT

Southend vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 17 11 3 3 32 15 36
Milton Keynes Dons 17 9 7 1 24 10 34
Colchester 17 9 4 4 31 16 31
Tranmere 17 8 6 3 25 16 30
Exeter 17 8 5 4 26 17 29
Newport County 17 8 5 4 25 29 29
Mansfield Town 17 6 10 1 25 13 28
Stevenage 17 8 4 5 21 16 28
Forest Green 17 6 9 2 26 17 27
Bury 17 7 5 5 28 18 26
Carlisle 17 7 2 8 19 22 23
Crawley Town 17 7 2 8 24 29 23
Port Vale 17 6 4 7 17 21 22
Yeovil 16 5 6 5 23 18 21
Oldham 17 5 6 6 21 18 21
Northampton 17 5 6 6 20 21 21
Swindon 17 5 6 6 19 22 21
Crewe 17 5 4 8 16 19 19
Cambridge United 17 5 3 9 16 27 18
Morecambe 17 5 2 10 17 29 17
Grimsby Town 17 4 3 10 11 23 15
Notts County 17 3 5 9 20 36 14
Cheltenham 16 2 5 9 12 25 11
Macclesfield 17 1 4 12 14 35 7
Tuesday, Nov. 6

Notts County 0, Oldham 0

Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 1

Saturday, Nov. 17

Oldham vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Macclesfield 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Tranmere 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT