|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|12
|10
|2
|0
|36
|5
|32
|Liverpool
|12
|9
|3
|0
|23
|5
|30
|Chelsea
|12
|8
|4
|0
|27
|8
|28
|Tottenham
|12
|9
|0
|3
|20
|10
|27
|Arsenal
|12
|7
|3
|2
|26
|15
|24
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|2
|4
|21
|16
|20
|Watford
|12
|6
|2
|4
|17
|14
|20
|Man United
|12
|6
|2
|4
|20
|21
|20
|Everton
|12
|5
|4
|3
|19
|15
|19
|Leicester
|12
|5
|2
|5
|17
|16
|17
|Wolverhampton
|12
|4
|4
|4
|12
|13
|16
|Brighton
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|18
|14
|West Ham
|12
|3
|3
|6
|14
|18
|12
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|3
|7
|9
|15
|9
|Burnley
|12
|2
|3
|7
|12
|25
|9
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|2
|8
|8
|17
|8
|Southampton
|12
|1
|5
|6
|8
|21
|8
|Cardiff
|12
|2
|2
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Huddersfield
|12
|1
|4
|7
|6
|22
|7
|Fulham
|12
|1
|2
|9
|11
|31
|5
|Saturday, Nov. 10
Cardiff 2, Brighton 1
Southampton 1, Watford 1
Newcastle 2, Bournemouth 1
Leicester 0, Burnley 0
Huddersfield 1, West Ham 1
Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham 1
|Sunday, Nov. 11
Liverpool 2, Fulham 0
Chelsea 0, Everton 0
Arsenal 1, Wolverhampton 1
Man City 3, Man United 1
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Watford vs. Liverpool 1500 GMT
Man United vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Man City 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Tottenham vs. Chelsea 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Nov. 25
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Huddersfield 1600 GMT
|Monday, Nov. 26
Burnley vs. Newcastle 2000 GMT
|Friday, Nov. 30
Cardiff vs. Wolverhampton 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|17
|10
|3
|4
|28
|20
|33
|Middlesbrough
|17
|8
|7
|2
|19
|8
|31
|Leeds
|17
|8
|6
|3
|29
|17
|30
|Sheffield United
|17
|9
|3
|5
|27
|19
|30
|West Brom
|17
|8
|4
|5
|37
|25
|28
|Derby
|17
|8
|4
|5
|25
|20
|28
|Nottingham Forest
|17
|6
|9
|2
|23
|16
|27
|Swansea
|17
|7
|5
|5
|19
|13
|26
|Blackburn
|17
|6
|8
|3
|20
|21
|26
|QPR
|17
|8
|2
|7
|18
|22
|26
|Aston Villa
|17
|6
|6
|5
|27
|23
|24
|Birmingham
|17
|5
|9
|3
|23
|20
|24
|Bristol City
|17
|6
|4
|7
|20
|19
|22
|Stoke
|17
|5
|7
|5
|19
|20
|22
|Brentford
|17
|5
|6
|6
|27
|23
|21
|Wigan
|17
|6
|2
|9
|19
|26
|20
|Sheffield Wednesday
|17
|5
|5
|7
|21
|30
|20
|Preston
|17
|4
|6
|7
|26
|30
|18
|Rotherham
|17
|4
|6
|7
|14
|23
|18
|Reading
|17
|4
|4
|9
|24
|29
|16
|Millwall
|17
|4
|4
|9
|22
|29
|16
|Hull
|17
|4
|4
|9
|16
|24
|16
|Bolton
|17
|4
|4
|9
|11
|23
|16
|Ipswich
|17
|1
|8
|8
|14
|28
|11
|Friday, Nov. 9
Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
|Saturday, Nov. 10
Bolton 0, Swansea 1
Norwich 4, Millwall 3
Blackburn 1, Rotherham 1
Reading 2, Ipswich 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Stoke 0
Middlesbrough 2, Wigan 0
QPR 3, Brentford 2
Bristol City 0, Preston 1
Derby 0, Aston Villa 3
Birmingham 3, Hull 3
West Brom 4, Leeds 1
|Friday, Nov. 23
Ipswich vs. West Brom 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Rotherham vs. Sheffield United 1230 GMT
Millwall vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Middlesbrough 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Nov. 25
Aston Villa vs. Birmingham 1200 GMT
|Tuesday, Nov. 27
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton 1945 GMT
Hull vs. Norwich 1945 GMT
Leeds vs. Reading 1945 GMT
Rotherham vs. QPR 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Sheffield United 1945 GMT
Preston vs. Middlesbrough 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, Nov. 28
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT
Ipswich vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
Swansea vs. West Brom 1945 GMT
Wigan vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Stoke vs. Derby 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|17
|11
|5
|1
|28
|14
|38
|Sunderland
|16
|10
|5
|1
|32
|13
|35
|Peterborough
|17
|10
|3
|4
|33
|22
|33
|Barnsley
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|14
|31
|Luton Town
|17
|8
|5
|4
|27
|19
|29
|Charlton
|17
|8
|4
|5
|26
|20
|28
|Accrington Stanley
|17
|7
|7
|3
|21
|19
|28
|Coventry
|17
|8
|4
|5
|20
|18
|28
|Blackpool
|16
|6
|7
|3
|18
|15
|25
|Doncaster
|17
|7
|4
|6
|25
|24
|25
|Walsall
|17
|7
|4
|6
|19
|24
|25
|Fleetwood Town
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|19
|23
|Southend
|17
|7
|2
|8
|21
|22
|23
|Burton Albion
|16
|6
|3
|7
|22
|22
|21
|Wycombe
|17
|5
|6
|6
|23
|24
|21
|Rochdale
|17
|5
|5
|7
|22
|31
|20
|Gillingham
|17
|5
|3
|9
|26
|29
|18
|Shrewsbury
|17
|4
|6
|7
|16
|20
|18
|Scunthorpe
|17
|4
|6
|7
|26
|37
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|17
|4
|5
|8
|14
|14
|17
|Oxford United
|17
|3
|6
|8
|20
|27
|15
|Plymouth
|17
|3
|4
|10
|18
|29
|13
|AFC Wimbledon
|17
|3
|2
|12
|11
|26
|11
|Bradford
|17
|3
|1
|13
|12
|31
|10
|Tuesday, Nov. 6
Gillingham 0, Blackpool 1
Walsall 0, Charlton 2
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1200 GMT
Southend vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|17
|11
|3
|3
|32
|15
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|17
|9
|7
|1
|24
|10
|34
|Colchester
|17
|9
|4
|4
|31
|16
|31
|Tranmere
|17
|8
|6
|3
|25
|16
|30
|Exeter
|17
|8
|5
|4
|26
|17
|29
|Newport County
|17
|8
|5
|4
|25
|29
|29
|Mansfield Town
|17
|6
|10
|1
|25
|13
|28
|Stevenage
|17
|8
|4
|5
|21
|16
|28
|Forest Green
|17
|6
|9
|2
|26
|17
|27
|Bury
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|18
|26
|Carlisle
|17
|7
|2
|8
|19
|22
|23
|Crawley Town
|17
|7
|2
|8
|24
|29
|23
|Port Vale
|17
|6
|4
|7
|17
|21
|22
|Yeovil
|16
|5
|6
|5
|23
|18
|21
|Oldham
|17
|5
|6
|6
|21
|18
|21
|Northampton
|17
|5
|6
|6
|20
|21
|21
|Swindon
|17
|5
|6
|6
|19
|22
|21
|Crewe
|17
|5
|4
|8
|16
|19
|19
|Cambridge United
|17
|5
|3
|9
|16
|27
|18
|Morecambe
|17
|5
|2
|10
|17
|29
|17
|Grimsby Town
|17
|4
|3
|10
|11
|23
|15
|Notts County
|17
|3
|5
|9
|20
|36
|14
|Cheltenham
|16
|2
|5
|9
|12
|25
|11
|Macclesfield
|17
|1
|4
|12
|14
|35
|7
|Tuesday, Nov. 6
Notts County 0, Oldham 0
Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 1
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Oldham vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Macclesfield 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Tranmere 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT