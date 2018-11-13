The two parts of the Berlin Wall in Bangkok were painted by the German artist Julia Benz, the French artist Kashink and the Thai artist Mue Bon. They are now standing on the lawn in the garden of the German Embassy. The wall pieces are new for Thailand. In numerous other cities around the world, however, there have been remnants of the GDR border wall that divided Berlin from 1961 to 1989.

The three artists were each allowed to paint one side themselves. They then shared the fourth side. Benz, who is at home in Berlin, said at the unveiling of the segments on Monday: "We did it all last weekend, without any major agreements. Everybody could do what he wanted". The 33-year-old herself painted on the piece of wall other pieces of wall that collapsed, entwined with plants.

The segments were donated by Axel Brauer, a businessman from Berlin who lives in Thailand.

is/ks (dpa)