BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/13 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 114.00 Down 3.50
Dec 113.85 113.85 109.65 110.15 Down 3.70
Jan 114.00 Down 3.50
Mar 117.00 117.20 113.50 114.00 Down 3.50
May 120.40 120.40 116.40 116.90 Down 3.50
Jul 123.50 123.50 119.10 119.65 Down 3.50
Sep 126.30 126.30 121.65 122.20 Down 3.50
Dec 129.25 129.25 125.15 125.75 Down 3.40
Mar 132.90 132.90 129.00 129.20 Down 3.35
May 133.50 133.50 131.15 131.30 Down 3.35
Jul 134.20 134.20 133.10 133.20 Down 3.35
Sep 136.00 136.00 134.90 134.95 Down 3.35
Dec 138.75 138.75 137.65 137.70 Down 3.35
Mar 141.55 141.55 140.45 140.45 Down 3.35
May 143.35 143.35 142.25 142.25 Down 3.30
Jul 145.20 145.20 144.10 144.10 Down 3.30
Sep 147.00 147.00 145.90 145.90 Down 3.15