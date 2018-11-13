New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|114.00
|Down 3.50
|Dec
|113.85
|113.85
|109.65
|110.15
|Down 3.70
|Jan
|114.00
|Down 3.50
|Mar
|117.00
|117.20
|113.50
|114.00
|Down 3.50
|May
|120.40
|120.40
|116.40
|116.90
|Down 3.50
|Jul
|123.50
|123.50
|119.10
|119.65
|Down 3.50
|Sep
|126.30
|126.30
|121.65
|122.20
|Down 3.50
|Dec
|129.25
|129.25
|125.15
|125.75
|Down 3.40
|Mar
|132.90
|132.90
|129.00
|129.20
|Down 3.35
|May
|133.50
|133.50
|131.15
|131.30
|Down 3.35
|Jul
|134.20
|134.20
|133.10
|133.20
|Down 3.35
|Sep
|136.00
|136.00
|134.90
|134.95
|Down 3.35
|Dec
|138.75
|138.75
|137.65
|137.70
|Down 3.35
|Mar
|141.55
|141.55
|140.45
|140.45
|Down 3.35
|May
|143.35
|143.35
|142.25
|142.25
|Down 3.30
|Jul
|145.20
|145.20
|144.10
|144.10
|Down 3.30
|Sep
|147.00
|147.00
|145.90
|145.90
|Down 3.15