New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|60.70
|61.28
|59.45
|59.93
|Down .26
|Dec
|60.85
|61.44
|59.60
|60.08
|Down .28
|Jan
|61.06
|61.64
|59.81
|60.28
|Down .28
|Feb
|61.22
|61.82
|60.04
|60.49
|Down .26
|Mar
|61.23
|62.02
|60.40
|60.68
|Down .27
|Apr
|61.78
|62.18
|60.41
|60.89
|Down .27
|May
|61.57
|62.39
|60.58
|61.06
|Down .28
|Jun
|61.98
|62.46
|60.90
|61.20
|Down .28
|Jul
|62.15
|62.53
|61.13
|61.31
|Down .28
|Aug
|62.32
|62.61
|61.21
|61.38
|Down .29
|Sep
|62.23
|62.53
|61.43
|61.43
|Down .30
|Oct
|62.40
|62.40
|61.11
|61.47
|Down .30
|Nov
|62.25
|62.75
|61.03
|61.50
|Down .29
|Dec
|62.03
|62.03
|61.46
|61.46
|Down .28
|Jan
|61.42
|Down .28
|Feb
|61.38
|Down .28
|Mar
|61.35
|Down .28
|Apr
|61.31
|Down .28
|May
|61.90
|62.45
|61.01
|61.29
|Down .27
|Jun
|61.23
|Down .27
|Jul
|61.18
|Down .27
|Aug
|61.15
|Down .26
|Sep
|61.14
|Down .26
|Oct
|61.11
|Down .26
|Nov
|61.76
|62.12
|60.71
|61.11
|Down .23
|Dec
|61.03
|Down .23
|Jan
|60.97
|Down .23
|Feb
|60.91
|Down .23
|Mar
|60.86
|Down .23
|Apr
|60.82
|Down .22
|May
|61.63
|61.63
|60.71
|60.78
|Down .22
|Jun
|60.70
|Down .22
|Jul
|60.66
|Down .22
|Aug
|60.62
|Down .22
|Sep
|60.59
|Down .21
|Oct
|60.56
|Down .21
|Nov
|61.00
|61.32
|60.25
|60.53
|Down .20
|Dec
|60.41
|Down .20
|Jan
|60.33
|Down .19
|Feb
|60.25
|Down .19
|Mar
|60.19
|Down .18
|Apr
|60.13
|Down .18
|May
|60.11
|Down .17
|Jun
|60.06
|Down .17
|Jul
|60.02
|Down .17
|Aug
|59.98
|Down .17
|Sep
|59.96
|Down .16
|Oct
|59.93
|Down .16
|Nov
|59.80
|59.90
|59.60
|59.90
|Down .16
|Dec
|59.80
|Down .16
|Jan
|59.70
|Down .16
|Feb
|59.62
|Down .15
|Mar
|59.53
|Down .15
|Apr
|59.44
|Down .15
|May
|59.37
|Down .15
|Jun
|59.31
|Down .14
|Jul
|59.25
|Down .14
|Aug
|59.19
|Down .14
|Sep
|59.14
|Down .14
|Oct
|59.10
|Down .13
|Nov
|59.05
|Down .13
|Dec
|58.92
|Down .13
|Jan
|58.83
|Down .13
|Feb
|58.68
|Down .13
|Mar
|58.57
|Down .13
|Apr
|58.48
|Down .13
|May
|58.41
|Down .13
|Jun
|58.32
|Down .13
|Jul
|58.26
|Down .13
|Aug
|58.16
|Down .13
|Sep
|58.10
|Down .13
|Oct
|58.08
|Down .13
|Nov
|58.06
|Down .13
|Dec
|57.93
|Down .13
|Jan
|57.87
|Down .13
|Feb
|57.79
|Down .13
|Mar
|57.75
|Down .13
|Apr
|57.67
|Down .13
|May
|57.58
|Down .13
|Jun
|57.55
|Down .13
|Jul
|57.50
|Down .13
|Aug
|57.45
|Down .13
|Sep
|57.42
|Down .13
|Oct
|57.39
|Down .13
|Nov
|57.89
|57.89
|57.34
|57.34
|Down .13
|Dec
|57.31
|Down .13
|Jan
|57.27
|Down .13
|Feb
|57.23
|Down .13
|Mar
|57.21
|Down .13
|Apr
|57.20
|Down .13
|May
|57.11
|Down .13
|Jun
|57.20
|Down .13
|Jul
|57.21
|Down .13
|Aug
|57.22
|Down .13
|Sep
|57.27
|Down .13
|Oct
|57.32
|Down .13
|Nov
|57.17
|Down .13
|Dec
|57.49
|Down .13
|Jan
|57.52
|Down .13