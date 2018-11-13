  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/13 04:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 60.70 61.28 59.45 59.93 Down .26
Dec 60.85 61.44 59.60 60.08 Down .28
Jan 61.06 61.64 59.81 60.28 Down .28
Feb 61.22 61.82 60.04 60.49 Down .26
Mar 61.23 62.02 60.40 60.68 Down .27
Apr 61.78 62.18 60.41 60.89 Down .27
May 61.57 62.39 60.58 61.06 Down .28
Jun 61.98 62.46 60.90 61.20 Down .28
Jul 62.15 62.53 61.13 61.31 Down .28
Aug 62.32 62.61 61.21 61.38 Down .29
Sep 62.23 62.53 61.43 61.43 Down .30
Oct 62.40 62.40 61.11 61.47 Down .30
Nov 62.25 62.75 61.03 61.50 Down .29
Dec 62.03 62.03 61.46 61.46 Down .28
Jan 61.42 Down .28
Feb 61.38 Down .28
Mar 61.35 Down .28
Apr 61.31 Down .28
May 61.90 62.45 61.01 61.29 Down .27
Jun 61.23 Down .27
Jul 61.18 Down .27
Aug 61.15 Down .26
Sep 61.14 Down .26
Oct 61.11 Down .26
Nov 61.76 62.12 60.71 61.11 Down .23
Dec 61.03 Down .23
Jan 60.97 Down .23
Feb 60.91 Down .23
Mar 60.86 Down .23
Apr 60.82 Down .22
May 61.63 61.63 60.71 60.78 Down .22
Jun 60.70 Down .22
Jul 60.66 Down .22
Aug 60.62 Down .22
Sep 60.59 Down .21
Oct 60.56 Down .21
Nov 61.00 61.32 60.25 60.53 Down .20
Dec 60.41 Down .20
Jan 60.33 Down .19
Feb 60.25 Down .19
Mar 60.19 Down .18
Apr 60.13 Down .18
May 60.11 Down .17
Jun 60.06 Down .17
Jul 60.02 Down .17
Aug 59.98 Down .17
Sep 59.96 Down .16
Oct 59.93 Down .16
Nov 59.80 59.90 59.60 59.90 Down .16
Dec 59.80 Down .16
Jan 59.70 Down .16
Feb 59.62 Down .15
Mar 59.53 Down .15
Apr 59.44 Down .15
May 59.37 Down .15
Jun 59.31 Down .14
Jul 59.25 Down .14
Aug 59.19 Down .14
Sep 59.14 Down .14
Oct 59.10 Down .13
Nov 59.05 Down .13
Dec 58.92 Down .13
Jan 58.83 Down .13
Feb 58.68 Down .13
Mar 58.57 Down .13
Apr 58.48 Down .13
May 58.41 Down .13
Jun 58.32 Down .13
Jul 58.26 Down .13
Aug 58.16 Down .13
Sep 58.10 Down .13
Oct 58.08 Down .13
Nov 58.06 Down .13
Dec 57.93 Down .13
Jan 57.87 Down .13
Feb 57.79 Down .13
Mar 57.75 Down .13
Apr 57.67 Down .13
May 57.58 Down .13
Jun 57.55 Down .13
Jul 57.50 Down .13
Aug 57.45 Down .13
Sep 57.42 Down .13
Oct 57.39 Down .13
Nov 57.89 57.89 57.34 57.34 Down .13
Dec 57.31 Down .13
Jan 57.27 Down .13
Feb 57.23 Down .13
Mar 57.21 Down .13
Apr 57.20 Down .13
May 57.11 Down .13
Jun 57.20 Down .13
Jul 57.21 Down .13
Aug 57.22 Down .13
Sep 57.27 Down .13
Oct 57.32 Down .13
Nov 57.17 Down .13
Dec 57.49 Down .13
Jan 57.52 Down .13