New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|267.80
|Down .85
|Dec
|268.10
|270.00
|267.15
|267.65
|Down .80
|Jan
|269.25
|270.50
|268.00
|268.45
|Down .65
|Feb
|270.80
|270.80
|269.15
|269.15
|Down .55
|Mar
|269.70
|271.55
|268.95
|269.45
|Down .55
|Apr
|270.70
|270.70
|270.05
|270.05
|Down .60
|May
|271.00
|272.40
|270.40
|270.45
|Down .60
|Jun
|271.20
|271.50
|271.20
|271.20
|Down .65
|Jul
|273.70
|273.70
|271.35
|271.50
|Down .60
|Aug
|272.15
|272.15
|272.00
|272.00
|Down .65
|Sep
|272.80
|272.80
|272.20
|272.25
|Down .55
|Oct
|272.85
|272.85
|272.75
|272.75
|Down .55
|Nov
|272.95
|272.95
|272.90
|272.90
|Down .60
|Dec
|273.15
|273.55
|272.85
|272.95
|Down .50
|Jan
|273.45
|Down .55
|Feb
|273.65
|Down .60
|Mar
|273.70
|Down .55
|Apr
|274.10
|Down .55
|May
|274.25
|Down .60
|Jun
|274.60
|Down .60
|Jul
|274.70
|Down .60
|Aug
|275.15
|Down .60
|Sep
|275.20
|Down .60
|Oct
|275.40
|Down .60
|Dec
|275.75
|Down .60
|Mar
|275.90
|Down .60
|May
|275.95
|Down .60
|Jul
|276.00
|Down .60
|Sep
|276.05
|Down .60
|Dec
|276.10
|Down .60
|Mar
|276.15
|Down .60
|May
|276.20
|Down .60
|Jul
|276.25
|Down .60
|Sep
|276.30
|Down .60
|Dec
|276.35
|Down .60
|Mar
|276.40
|Down .60
|May
|276.45
|Down .60
|Jul
|276.50
|Down .60
|Sep
|276.55
|Down .60