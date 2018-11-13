  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/13 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 267.80 Down .85
Dec 268.10 270.00 267.15 267.65 Down .80
Jan 269.25 270.50 268.00 268.45 Down .65
Feb 270.80 270.80 269.15 269.15 Down .55
Mar 269.70 271.55 268.95 269.45 Down .55
Apr 270.70 270.70 270.05 270.05 Down .60
May 271.00 272.40 270.40 270.45 Down .60
Jun 271.20 271.50 271.20 271.20 Down .65
Jul 273.70 273.70 271.35 271.50 Down .60
Aug 272.15 272.15 272.00 272.00 Down .65
Sep 272.80 272.80 272.20 272.25 Down .55
Oct 272.85 272.85 272.75 272.75 Down .55
Nov 272.95 272.95 272.90 272.90 Down .60
Dec 273.15 273.55 272.85 272.95 Down .50
Jan 273.45 Down .55
Feb 273.65 Down .60
Mar 273.70 Down .55
Apr 274.10 Down .55
May 274.25 Down .60
Jun 274.60 Down .60
Jul 274.70 Down .60
Aug 275.15 Down .60
Sep 275.20 Down .60
Oct 275.40 Down .60
Dec 275.75 Down .60
Mar 275.90 Down .60
May 275.95 Down .60
Jul 276.00 Down .60
Sep 276.05 Down .60
Dec 276.10 Down .60
Mar 276.15 Down .60
May 276.20 Down .60
Jul 276.25 Down .60
Sep 276.30 Down .60
Dec 276.35 Down .60
Mar 276.40 Down .60
May 276.45 Down .60
Jul 276.50 Down .60
Sep 276.55 Down .60