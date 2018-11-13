BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2248
|Down
|39
|Dec
|2229
|2265
|2199
|2209
|Down
|41
|Jan
|2248
|Down
|39
|Mar
|2264
|2298
|2237
|2248
|Down
|39
|May
|2292
|2319
|2259
|2271
|Down
|39
|Jul
|2304
|2332
|2275
|2287
|Down
|39
|Sep
|2322
|2339
|2290
|2299
|Down
|39
|Dec
|2320
|2345
|2296
|2306
|Down
|40
|Mar
|2327
|2346
|2300
|2310
|Down
|40
|May
|2333
|2337
|2304
|2314
|Down
|38
|Jul
|2336
|2341
|2318
|2318
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2326
|2354
|2316
|2323
|Down
|32