ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Running great Haile Gebrselassie resigned as president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation on Monday, calling it a "sacrifice" for the sport.

He had been president for two years. He was replaced by another running great, Derartu Tulu.

Gebrselassie has been unhappy with the growing grievances of local athletes about training facilities and decision-making, which he believes are politically motivated. The issue came to a head on Sunday at a local meet's medal ceremony when junior athletes refused to shake hands with athletics officials.

Gebrselassie is considered the greatest distance runner ever, after major competition wins at distances from 1,500 meters to the marathon. He won two Olympic gold medals and set 27 world records.

